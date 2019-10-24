|
|
|
PHIPPS Douglas Edward
'Doug' Sadly passed away at Northampton General Hospital, on Tuesday 15th October 2019. Aged 92 years.
The Funeral Service will be held at Nene Valley Crematorium, Wellingborough on
Friday 1st November 2019 at 12:00pm.
Family flowers only please,
donations, if desired can be made payable by cheque to Northamptonshire Health Charity - Neonatal Intensive Care Unit or
Breast Cancer Care
and sent to
Ann Bonham & Son Funeral Directors, 71 St Giles Street, Northampton,
NN1 1JF. Tel. 01604 634368.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Oct. 24, 2019