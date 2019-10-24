Home

Ann Bonham & Son
71 St Giles Street
Northampton, Northamptonshire NN1 1JF
01604 805633
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
12:00
Nene Valley Crematorium
Wellingborough
PHIPPS Douglas Edward
'Doug' Sadly passed away at Northampton General Hospital, on Tuesday 15th October 2019. Aged 92 years.
The Funeral Service will be held at Nene Valley Crematorium, Wellingborough on
Friday 1st November 2019 at 12:00pm.
Family flowers only please,
donations, if desired can be made payable by cheque to Northamptonshire Health Charity - Neonatal Intensive Care Unit or
Breast Cancer Care
and sent to
Ann Bonham & Son Funeral Directors, 71 St Giles Street, Northampton,
NN1 1JF. Tel. 01604 634368.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Oct. 24, 2019
