|
|
|
WAGSTAFF Dorothy Elizabeth Formerly of Billing Road East Northampton, passed away on the 22nd November 2019 at the Linford
Grange Care Home, Newport Pagnell, aged 102. A devoted wife to Christopher and a loving caring
Aunt to Tony, John, Robert and Christine and all the family. Dorothy
will be greatly missed by all who
knew her. The Funeral Service will be held at St Peter & St Paul Church, Newport Pagnell on
Thursday 19th December at 11.30am. Family flowers only, donations if desired for Willen Hospice
may be sent to H W Mason & Sons,
9 High Street, Newport Pagnell,
MK16 8AR. Tel 01908 611112
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Dec. 5, 2019