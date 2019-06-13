Home

Kevin Matthews Funeral Service Ltd (Northampton)
1 - 5 Balmoral Road
Northampton, Northamptonshire NN2 6LA
01604 792284
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
11:45
The Chapel of The Counties Crematorium
Milton
View Map
Dorothy Torry Notice
Torry Dorothy Christine (Chris) Passed away peacefully on
3rd June 2019 aged 81 years.
Much beloved mother of Alan and Brenda, loving wife of the late Ron
and dear sister of the late Martin.
She will be greatly missed by all her family and friends.
Chris's Funeral Service will be held on Monday 24th June, 11.45am
at The Chapel of The Counties Crematorium, Milton.
By request family flowers only. Donations if desired,
cheques made payable please to RSPB or Parkinson's UK, may be sent to
The Funeral Home of Kevin Matthews, 1-5 Balmoral Road, Kingsthorpe,
Northampton NN2 6LA
Tel: 01604 792284. www.kmfunerals.co.uk
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on June 13, 2019
