HOBBS Dorothy Elizabeth
Née Wallis Formerly of Cherry Hinton.
Passed away at home on
17th June 2019, aged 90 years.
Beloved wife of the late Jack Hobbs and much loved mother of Mary, Brenda, Carolyn and Linda. A treasured grandmother and great-grandmother. An active member of the community
in Long Buckby since 1951.
Dorothy's funeral service will take place at 1pm on Monday 8th July at
St Lawrence Church, Long Buckby. Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired will go to Macmillan and Warwickshire & Northamptonshire Air Ambulance.
All enquiries to: Towers and Son Funeral Service, Church Street, Northamptonshire, NN6 7TP,
Tel. 01788 822349, www.towersandson.co.uk
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on June 27, 2019
