WRIGHT Donald Frederick (Don) Passed away on
September 30th aged 89. Devoted Husband of Ann,
much loved Dad of Jane and the late Claire, father-in-law of Martin,
brother-in-law of Edna and Uncle
of John and Richard.
Don's funeral service will be held on Monday 21st October at 12.30pm at
The Counties Crematorium,
Milton Malsor. Family flowers only but donations if desired for Marie Curie Nurses should be sent to
Hollowells Funeral Directors,
148-150 Beech Avenue, Northampton, NN3 2JN www.hollowells.co.uk/funeral-donations
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Oct. 10, 2019
