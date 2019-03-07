|
WILCOX Donald Richard Passed away peacefully
on 24th February 2019 at
Northampton General Hospital
aged 80 years.
Beloved husband of Janet,
loving father of Simon & Kathleen
and grandad of Tom & Hannah.
The funeral service will take place
on Thursday 14th March at
The Counties Crematorium Milton Malsor 11.00am. Family flowers
only please, donations if desired
cheques payable to Parkinson's UK
c/o S.E.Wilkinson & Son Independent Funeral Directors 30 Grove Road
Northampton NN1 3LQ.
Tel 01604 637852.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Mar. 7, 2019
