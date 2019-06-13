Home

S E Wilkinson & Son (Northampton)
30 Grove Road
Northampton, Northamptonshire NN1 3LQ
01604 637852
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
12:30
The Counties Crematorium Milton Malsor
Donald Stevenson Notice
STEVENSON Donald Passed away peacefully at home on 24th May 2019 aged 94 years.
Loving Father of Susan & Jane and Father in Law of Steve. Dear Grandad of Jamie, Steven, Adam and Preena and Dear Great Grandad of Arya.
Now reunited with Nancy.
The funeral service will take
place on Thursday 20th June at
The Counties Crematorium
Milton Malsor 12.30pm.
Flowers may be sent c/o
S.E.Wilkinson & Son Independent
Funeral Directors Grove Road Northampton.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on June 13, 2019
