White Diane Jane Passed away on 26th
July 2019 aged 78 years.
Sister of David, Sister-in-law of Janet, Auntie to Stuart and Jackie. Re-united with Mum and Dad. Many fond memories of the Norfolk Broads. Many thanks to the support of the
staff and residents of Jubilee House, Bugbrooke and the excellent, dedicated care of the the management and staff at the Angela Grace Care Home, Cheyne Walk, Northampton. The Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday 28th August, 12.30pm at The Counties Crematorium, Milton. Family flowers only. Donations for The British Heart Foundation may be sent to Hollowells Funeral Directors, 148-150 Beech Avenue, Northampton, NN3 2JN Tel (01604) 79 22 22 www.hollowells.co.uk/funeral-donations
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Aug. 8, 2019