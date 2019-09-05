Home

Kevin Matthews Funeral Service Ltd (Northampton)
1 - 5 Balmoral Road
Northampton, Northamptonshire NN2 6LA
01604 792284
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
14:00
The Chapel of The Counties Crematorium
Milton
Diana Moore Notice
Moore Diana Mary Passed away peacefully on
22nd August 2019.
Loving Wife of Tony.
Mother of Huw and David and
Mother in Law to Sue.
Grandmother of William, Sam,
Emma, Daisy & Louis.
Great-Grandmother of Tegan.
Diana's Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, 12th September 2.00pm at The Chapel of The Counties Crematorium, Milton.
By request family flowers only. Donations if desired, cheques made
payable please to Cancer Research UK, may be sent to The Funeral
Home of Kevin Matthews,
1-5 Balmoral Road, Kingsthorpe,
Northampton NN2 6LA
Tel: 01604 792284. www.kmfunerals.co.uk
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Sept. 5, 2019
