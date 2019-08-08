Home

B Hollowell & Son (Abington, Northampton)
Beechwood, 148 Beech Avenue
Northampton, Northamptonshire NN3 2JN
01604 792222
Diana Hale

Diana Hale Notice
Hale Diana Passed away on
27 July 2019, aged 90.
Sadly missed by her two daughters Linda and Joanna,
sons-in-law Leon and Tony and all
her grandchildren and
great grandchildren.
The funeral will be held on
22 August, 12.30pm at
The Counties Crematorium,
Milton Malsor.
Family flowers only. Donations for
The British Lung Foundation and Cynthia Spencer Hospice may be sent to Hollowells Funeral Directors,
148-150 Beech Avenue, Northampton, NN3 2JN Tel (01604) 79 22 22 www.hollowells.co.uk/donations
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Aug. 8, 2019
