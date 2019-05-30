|
|
|
Battison Desmond Russell
(Des) Passed away peacefully
on Friday May 17th 2019
in hospital.
Loved Father, Grandfather
and Great Grandfather.
The Funeral Service to be held on Wednesday June 5th at 10.15am at Milton Crematorium.
By request family flowers only, donations for Northamptonshire & Warwickshire Air Ambulance
may be sent to
Hollowells Funeral Directors,
148 Beech Avenue,
Northampton. NN3 2JN
Tel (01604) 79 22 22
www.hollowells.co.uk/
funeral-donations
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on May 30, 2019
Read More