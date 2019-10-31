Home

B Hollowell & Son (Abington, Northampton)
Beechwood, 148 Beech Avenue
Northampton, Northamptonshire NN3 2JN
01604 792222
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
14:00
Nene Valley Crematorium
Derrick Betts Notice
BETTS Derrick Eden of Grendon
and formerly Corby.
Sadly passed away on
16th October 2019 at Northampton General Hospital, aged 94.
Beloved husband of the late June,
dear father, father in law, grandad
and great grandad to Elizabeth and
Raj, Richard, Sabrina, Davinder and Ranjana, Bruce, Arun and Dhiren.
He will be missed very much by everyone who knew him.
The funeral service will be held on Tuesday 5th November 2019 at
Nene Valley Crematorium at 2:00pm. Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired for
Warwickshire & Northamptonshire
Air Ambulance may be sent to Hollowells Funeral Directors,
148-150 Beech Avenue, Northampton, NN3 2JN Tel (01604) 79 22 22 www.hollowells.co.uk/funeral-donations
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Oct. 31, 2019
