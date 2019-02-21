|
LINNETTE Derek Passed away peacefully at Northampton General Hospital on 14th February 2019 aged 71 years.
Dearly loved Dad of Mike and Mandie, loving Grandad Derek of Daniella, Jeremy and Talulah.
He will be sadly missed
by all who knew him.
The Funeral Service will be held at The Church of St Michael and All Angels, Creaton on Thursday 28th February at 2.00pm followed by burial in Creaton Cemetery. Flowers or donations for NGH Critical Care Unit may be sent to Hollowells Funeral Directors,
148 Beech Avenue, Northampton.
NN3 2JN Tel (01604) 79 22 22 www.hollowells.co.uk/
funeral-donations
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Feb. 21, 2019
