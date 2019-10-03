Home

POWERED BY

Services
John White Funeral Directors (Towcester)
188/190 Watling Street East
Towcester, Northamptonshire NN12 6DB
01327 359266
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
12:00
St Lawrence's Church
Towcester
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dennis Dale
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dennis Dale

Notice Condolences

Dennis Dale Notice
DALE Dennis Passed away on 24th September at Northampton General Hospital,
aged 80 years.
Devoted husband of the late Pat,
loving father of Adrian and the late Julian and dearly loved grandad of Oliver and Hannah.
The Funeral Service will take place at
St Lawrence's Church Towcester on Friday 4th October at 12.00, Midday, followed by Private Interment.
Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, for Macmillan Cancer Support may be sent to John White Funeral
Directors, 188 Watling Street
East, Towcester, NN12 6DB
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Oct. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.