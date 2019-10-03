|
|
|
DALE Dennis Passed away on 24th September at Northampton General Hospital,
aged 80 years.
Devoted husband of the late Pat,
loving father of Adrian and the late Julian and dearly loved grandad of Oliver and Hannah.
The Funeral Service will take place at
St Lawrence's Church Towcester on Friday 4th October at 12.00, Midday, followed by Private Interment.
Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, for Macmillan Cancer Support may be sent to John White Funeral
Directors, 188 Watling Street
East, Towcester, NN12 6DB
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Oct. 3, 2019