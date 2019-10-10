|
|
|
Quarry Denise Jessie Passed away suddenly on
15th September 2019.
Sadly missed by all her
family and friends.
Denise's Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, 16th October at 2.00pm at The Chapel of The Counties Crematorium, Milton.
By request family flowers only. Donations if desired,
cheques made
payable please to the
Phoenix Day Centre, may be sent to
The Funeral Home of Kevin Matthews, 1-5 Balmoral Road, Kingsthorpe,
Northampton NN2 6LA
Tel: 01604 792284. www.kmfunerals.co.uk
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Oct. 10, 2019