RAFTER Denis Passed away peacefully on
1 st August 2019, aged 68 years.
Beloved husband, much loved dad, grandad, brother and friend
will be dearly missed.
The funeral service will be held on Thursday 22nd August, 2.00pm
at Nene Valley Crematorium, Wellingborough .
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired for
Talbot Butler Ward of
Northampton General Hospital (cheques payable to
Northamptonshire Health
Charitable Fund)
c/o Toby Hunt Funeral Service,
Tel: 01604 811129
www.crowsonstobyhuntfd.co.uk
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Aug. 15, 2019