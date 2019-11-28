|
Wills David Passed away peacefully
after much suffering on the
19th November 2019.
Dearly loved Husband to Pam.
David's Funeral Service will be held
on Wednesday 4th December
2019, 11.00am at The Chapel of
Nene Valley Crematorium, Wellingborough.
By request family flowers only. Donations, if desired, cheques made
payable please to Parkinson's UK,
may be sent to The Funeral Home
of Kevin Matthews, 1-5 Balmoral Road, Kingsthorpe, Northampton
NN2 6LA Tel: 01604 792284. www.kmfunerals.co.uk
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Nov. 28, 2019