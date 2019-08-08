|
|
|
Thornton David Major (farmer, formerly of Little Houghton) On 27th July 2019 at
Richmond Care Home in his 90th year. Funeral Service at
The Church of St Laurence,
Brafield on the Green on
Monday 19th August at 3.30pm, followed by burial in the churchyard. No flowers please but donations if desired for Brafield Church Fabric Fund may be sent to
Hollowells Funeral Directors,
The Birches, 4-6 Bedford Road,
Brafield on the Green, NN7 1BD
Tel (01604) 79 22 22 www.hollowells.co.uk/donations
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Aug. 8, 2019