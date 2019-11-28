|
|
|
Slade David John We are sad to announce
the sudden death of
DAVID JOHN SLADE, aged 69,
on 17th November 2019.
Wonderful husband to Liz, beloved son of Joyce and irreplaceable father to Dominic. Dearest brother to Steven, Elaine and Sue and inspirational Grandfather to Jessica and James. Words cannot express our loss.
Funeral service taking place on
Friday 6th December, 3.30pm at Northampton Crematorium. Arrangements by Kevin Matthews Funeral Service 01604 792284. Donations can be made, if desired, to Hertfordshire Police, at the service.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Nov. 28, 2019