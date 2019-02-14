|
|
|
O'Dell David John (Doddy) Passed away suddenly after a long illness on 2nd February 2019
aged 82 years.
Dearly loved and missed by
Sue, Alan and Families.
Dave's Funeral Service will be held on Thursday 21 February 2019, 11.00 am at The Chapel of The Counties Crematorium, Milton.
By request family flowers only. Donations if desired, cheques made
payable please to Cancer Research UK, may be sent to The Funeral Home of Kevin Matthews, 1-5 Balmoral Road, Kingsthorpe, Northampton NN2 6LA Tel: 01604 792284. www.kmfunerals.co.uk
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Feb. 14, 2019
Read More