Home

POWERED BY

Services
B Hollowell & Son (Abington, Northampton)
Beechwood, 148 Beech Avenue
Northampton, Northamptonshire NN3 2JN
01604 792222
Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
12:30
St Alban the Martyr
Broadmead Avenue
View Map
Burial
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
13:30
Kingsthorpe Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for David Gregory
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Gregory

Notice Condolences

David Gregory Notice
Gregory David Allen Passed away peacefully on 30th June 2019.
Much loved husband to
the late Mary Gregory,
father to Richard and Atul,
father in law to Laura and Rachel
and grandfather to Jonah,
Amber, Isabelle and Charles.
David's Funeral Service will be held at 12.30pm, Thursday 25th July at
St Alban the Martyr, Broadmead Avenue followed by burial at 1:30pm
in Kingsthorpe Cemetery.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired for
Cancer Research UK and
Diabetes UK may be sent to
Hollowells Funeral Directors,
148 Beech Avenue, Northampton,
NN3 2JN Tel (01604) 79 22 22
www.hollowells.co.uk/
funeral-donations
Family and friends are welcome to join Richard and Atul at the services and afterwards to celebrate David's life.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on July 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.