|
|
|
Gregory David Allen Passed away peacefully on 30th June 2019.
Much loved husband to
the late Mary Gregory,
father to Richard and Atul,
father in law to Laura and Rachel
and grandfather to Jonah,
Amber, Isabelle and Charles.
David's Funeral Service will be held at 12.30pm, Thursday 25th July at
St Alban the Martyr, Broadmead Avenue followed by burial at 1:30pm
in Kingsthorpe Cemetery.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired for
Cancer Research UK and
Diabetes UK may be sent to
Hollowells Funeral Directors,
148 Beech Avenue, Northampton,
NN3 2JN Tel (01604) 79 22 22
www.hollowells.co.uk/
funeral-donations
Family and friends are welcome to join Richard and Atul at the services and afterwards to celebrate David's life.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on July 11, 2019