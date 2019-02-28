|
Bason David 24/02/1957 - 23/02/2019
Passed away peacefully at Northampton General Hospital
on 23rd February 2019 aged 61.
The most loving Husband, Dad, Pap, Father-in-law and Son-in-law
to Maxine, Danny, Carly, Simon,
Laura, Alfie, Elspeth, Beatrice,
Tabitha and Val.
Loyal and hardworking, generous
and honest. A true gentleman.
Forever in our hearts, love you lots, miss you always x x x
Dave's Funeral Service will be held on Friday 15th March, 11.00am at
The Chapel of The Counties Crematorium, Milton.
By request family flowers only. Donations, if desired, cheques
made payable please to
The British Heart Foundation
or The Lewy Body Society, may be sent
to The Funeral Home of Kevin Matthews, 1-5 Balmoral Road,
Kingsthorpe, Northampton NN2 6LA Tel: 01604 792284.
www.kmfunerals.co.uk
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Feb. 28, 2019
