RICHARDS Dan (1st Anniversary)



The same seasons come and go.

They feel much less with you not here, but in the end...More.

Because you helped me see that there is beauty right by our side,

whatever the season.



Rest easy my natural phenomena!



One of your favourite poets

speaks better than I here...

What future bliss,

He gives not thee to know,

But gives that hope

to be thy blessing now.

Hope springs eternal

in the human breast:

Man never is, but always to be blest.

(Alexander Pope)



Caroline and Steven were overwhelmed with the support

they and Dan received.

A thanksgiving mass will be offered in his memory at Northampton Cathedral

on Tuesday 2nd April at 7pm.

All are welcome. Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Mar. 28, 2019