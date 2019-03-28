|
|
|
RICHARDS Dan (1st Anniversary)
The same seasons come and go.
They feel much less with you not here, but in the end...More.
Because you helped me see that there is beauty right by our side,
whatever the season.
Rest easy my natural phenomena!
One of your favourite poets
speaks better than I here...
What future bliss,
He gives not thee to know,
But gives that hope
to be thy blessing now.
Hope springs eternal
in the human breast:
Man never is, but always to be blest.
(Alexander Pope)
Caroline and Steven were overwhelmed with the support
they and Dan received.
A thanksgiving mass will be offered in his memory at Northampton Cathedral
on Tuesday 2nd April at 7pm.
All are welcome.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Mar. 28, 2019
Read More