TIBBS Cynthia Mary Passed away peacefully on
13th March 2019,
aged 95 years.
Much loved mother of Colin, Sandra,
Brenda, Michael and families.
Sister of Sally, reunited with Eric.
Goodnight, God Bless.
Funeral service
Wednesday 27th March at
Long Buckby Baptist Chapel 2-15pm
Followed by Cremation
at Milton Malsor.
Floral tributes may be sent
if desired to the funeral home
of Richard Finch and Sons
77 Military Road, Northampton.
01604 639444
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Mar. 21, 2019
