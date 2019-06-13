|
|
|
BURBIDGE Connie
(née Boyson) Of Blisworth passed away peacefully at home on Monday 3rd June 2019, aged 99 years.
Dearly loved wife of the late Bernard, loving Mum to Valerie, the late John, Liz & Barry, much loved Nan and
Great Nan, will be sadly missed.
The funeral service will be held on Thursday 20th June, 11:30am at Rothersthorpe Church.
Family flowers only, donations for Cardiac Risk in the Young (CRY) may be given on the day or can be sent to
John White Funeral Directors,
188/190 Watling St, Towcester
NN12 6DB. Tel: (01327) 359266
E-mail: [email protected] Web: johnwhitefunerals.co.uk
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on June 13, 2019
