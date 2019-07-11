Home

POWERED BY

Services
B Hollowell & Son (Abington, Northampton)
Beechwood, 148 Beech Avenue
Northampton, Northamptonshire NN3 2JN
01604 792222
Requiem Mass
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
11:00
Cathedral of Our Lady Immaculate & St Thomas of Canterbury
Barrack Road
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Christopher Strong
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christopher Strong

Notice Condolences

Christopher Strong Notice
STRONG Christopher Fitzgerald The Requiem Mass
will be held on
Tuesday 23rd July 2019, 11.00am at
the Cathedral of Our Lady Immaculate & St Thomas of Canterbury, Barrack Road, followed by burial in
Kingsthorpe Cemetery.
Family flowers only, donations if desired for Cynthia Spencer Hospice and the Thomas Fund may be sent to
Hollowells Funeral Directors,
148 Beech Avenue, Northampton.
NN3 2JN Tel (01604) 79 22 22 www.hollowells.co.uk
/funeral-donations
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on July 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.