STRONG Christopher Fitzgerald The Requiem Mass
will be held on
Tuesday 23rd July 2019, 11.00am at
the Cathedral of Our Lady Immaculate & St Thomas of Canterbury, Barrack Road, followed by burial in
Kingsthorpe Cemetery.
Family flowers only, donations if desired for Cynthia Spencer Hospice and the Thomas Fund may be sent to
Hollowells Funeral Directors,
148 Beech Avenue, Northampton.
NN3 2JN Tel (01604) 79 22 22 www.hollowells.co.uk
/funeral-donations
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on July 11, 2019