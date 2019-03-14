|
|
|
Stephenson Christopher On 3rd March 2019, Chris peacefully passed away, aged 79 years.
He was the beloved husband of Wieslawa and brother to Nick.
A loving father to David and Daniel and grandfather to Olivia.
He will be sadly missed by all who knew him and will always be in our hearts.
Chris's Funeral Service and
Requiem Mass will be held at Northampton Cathedral on Wednesday 20th March at 10.00am followed by burial at Kingsthorpe Cemetery.
Flowers if desired may be sent please to The Funeral Home of Kevin Matthews, 1-5 Balmoral Road, Kingsthorpe, Northampton NN2 6LA Tel: 01604 792284. www.kmfunerals.co.uk
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Mar. 14, 2019
