|
|
|
MANN Christopher David Passed away on
12th August
aged 78 years at
Northampton General Hospital.
He will be missed by his loving wife Pamela and all who knew him.
The funeral service will be held on Tuesday 3rd September at
The Counties Crematorium at 11:00am.
No flowers. Donations for Northamptonshire Association for the Blind and Parkinson's UK may be sent to Hollowells Funeral Directors,
148-150 Beech Avenue, Northampton, NN3 2JN Tel (01604) 79 22 22 www.hollowells.co.uk/funeral-donations
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Aug. 22, 2019