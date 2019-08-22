Home

B Hollowell & Son (Abington, Northampton)
Beechwood, 148 Beech Avenue
Northampton, Northamptonshire NN3 2JN
01604 792222
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
11:00
The Counties Crematorium
Christopher Mann Notice
MANN Christopher David Passed away on
12th August
aged 78 years at
Northampton General Hospital.
He will be missed by his loving wife Pamela and all who knew him.
The funeral service will be held on Tuesday 3rd September at
The Counties Crematorium at 11:00am.
No flowers. Donations for Northamptonshire Association for the Blind and Parkinson's UK may be sent to Hollowells Funeral Directors,
148-150 Beech Avenue, Northampton, NN3 2JN Tel (01604) 79 22 22 www.hollowells.co.uk/funeral-donations
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Aug. 22, 2019
