Batcock Christine Joan
(née Lyon) Known to many
as just "Chris."
Passed away at
Ashurst Mews Care Home on
Sunday 14th July 2019, aged 97 years.
Many thanks to the Staff at
Ashurst Mews for the care and support over the past three years.
The Funeral Service will be held on Monday 29th July 2019, 12.30pm at
The Chapel of The Counties Crematorium, Milton Malsor. Immediate family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to
The British Heart Foundation and Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance may be sent to Hollowells Funeral Directors,
148-150 Beech Avenue, Northampton NN3 2JN Tel (01604) 79 22 22 www.hollowells.co.uk/
funeral-donations
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on July 25, 2019