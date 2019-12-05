|
|
|
Bamford Christine
(Kilborn) Passed away peacefully at home on 26th November 2019, aged 74.
A devoted Mother and Nan,
who will be truly missed by all.
Chris's Funeral Service will be held on Thursday 19th December,
11.00am at The Chapel of
The Counties Crematorium, Milton.
By request family flowers only. Donations if desired, cheques made
payable please to Warks & Northants Air Ambulance, may be sent to
The Funeral Home of
Kevin Matthews, 1-5 Balmoral Road,
Kingsthorpe, Northampton NN2 6LA Tel: 01604 792284.
www.kmfunerals.co.uk
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Dec. 5, 2019