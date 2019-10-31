|
|
|
Brawn Christabel Elaine Christabel's Funeral Service will be held on Friday, 15th November,
1.00pm at the Church of St Nicolas, Overstone followed by a committal
at Nene Valley Crematorium.
By request family flowers only.
Donations if desired, cheques made payable please to Cynthia Spencer Hospice may be sent to
The Funeral Home of Kevin Matthews, 1-5 Balmoral Road, Kingsthorpe, Northampton, NN2 6LA
Tel: 01604 792284.
www.kmfunerals.co.uk
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Oct. 31, 2019