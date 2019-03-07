|
|
|
GILLARD Chrissie Passed away on
26th February 2019,
after a long illness, aged 77.
Loving wife to Dale, and mum to
Debbie, Sarah and Stephen.
Will be sadly missed by
all her family and friends.
Rest in Peace Chrissie.
Church service at Mount Pleasant Baptist Church, 147-155 Kettering Road, Northampton, at 12.30pm, 19th March, followed at the Crematorium,
Towcester Road, Northampton at 2pm and a Celebration of Chrissie's Life at Grange Park Country Club,
East Hunsbury, Northampton.
All flower donations to
Alzheimer's Society to
Hollowell's Funeral Directors,
148 Beech Avenue, Northampton.
Tel: 01604 792222
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Mar. 7, 2019
Read More