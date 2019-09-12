|
|
|
Wallace Charlotte Hunter Sadly passed away on Monday 26th August 2019, aged 77 years.
Devoted Wife to Dr Tom Wallace,
cherished Mother to Anne, Iain ,
Fiona & Gordon, special
Grandmother to Jasmine & Ben .
The funeral service will take place
on Friday 27th September 2019 at
The Counties Crematorium Milton
Malsor, Northampton at 11.45am .
Family flowers only. Donations, if
desired, in memory of Lotte
for Macmillan Cancer or John
Charnley Trust may be sent to
Ann Bonham & Son Funeral Directors , 71 St Giles Street, Northampton,
NN1 1JF. 01604 634368
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Sept. 12, 2019