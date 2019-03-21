|
|
|
CATLIN Celia Widow to Mike (Vivian Michael) Catlin.
Peacefully passed away on Wednesday 27th February 2019 at
Coventry University Hospital,
aged 80 years.
Her children, Beverley, Dawn and John welcome anybody who knew Celia to join us at her funeral service which will be held at Banbury Crematorium,
12.00 noon, on Tuesday
26th March 2019.
Flowers, charitable donations or simply your presence or happy thoughts
will be very welcome.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Mar. 21, 2019
