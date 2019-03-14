Home

Kevin Matthews Funeral Service Ltd (Northampton)
1 - 5 Balmoral Road
Northampton, Northamptonshire NN2 6LA
01604 792284
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
10:15
The Chapel of The Counties Crematorium
Milton
Cedric Williamson Notice
Williamson Cedric William Passed away on 20th February
aged 72 years.
Dearly loved Husband of Denise
and Dad to Darren, Sean and Kate.
A dear Pap to Hannah, Eleanor, Francesca, Nathan, Erina and Ellis
and Great Pap to Olivia and Arthur.
He will be greatly missed by all.
Cedric's Funeral Service will be held on Friday 22nd March 2019,
10.15 am at The Chapel of The Counties Crematorium, Milton.
Flowers if desired may be sent please to The Funeral Home of Kevin Matthews, 1-5 Balmoral Road, Kingsthorpe, Northampton NN2 6LA
Tel: 01604 792284. www.kmfunerals.co.uk
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Mar. 14, 2019
