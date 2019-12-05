|
|
|
SHARP Cathryn
(Kate) Of Kingsthorpe.
It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Kate, aged 70, at Northampton General Hospital on Sunday, 24th November 2019.
A loving mum to Karen and Mark,
and nan to Callum, Toby and Jake.
The funeral service will be held at 12.30pm on Friday, 13th December
at The Counties Crematorium,
Milton Malsor.
Family flowers only please
but donations, if desired, for
Parkinson's UK may be sent to
Richard Finch & Sons Funeral Directors, 77 Military Road, Northampton, NN1 3ET. 01604 639444
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Dec. 5, 2019