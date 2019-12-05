Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Cathryn Sharp
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cathryn Sharp

Notice Condolences

Cathryn Sharp Notice
SHARP Cathryn
(Kate) Of Kingsthorpe.
It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Kate, aged 70, at Northampton General Hospital on Sunday, 24th November 2019.
A loving mum to Karen and Mark,
and nan to Callum, Toby and Jake.
The funeral service will be held at 12.30pm on Friday, 13th December
at The Counties Crematorium,
Milton Malsor.
Family flowers only please
but donations, if desired, for
Parkinson's UK may be sent to
Richard Finch & Sons Funeral Directors, 77 Military Road, Northampton, NN1 3ET. 01604 639444
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Dec. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -