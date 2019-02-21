|
|
|
HOWKINS Catherine Emma (Kit) Passed away peacefully at Northampton General Hospital on the 12th February 2019, aged 82 years.
Much loved Mum of Mark, Andy, Sue and the late Richard, loving Mother in Law of Andy and Linda. Also a devoted Grandma to Christine, Katie, Connor, Emma, Holly and Tom.
"Will be sadly missed,
forever in our hearts."
The Funeral Service will be held at
The Counties Crematorium, Milton
Malsor on Tuesday 26th February
2019 at 2.00pm.
Family flowers only, donations if desired for Northamptonshire Health Charitable Fund may be sent to Hollowells Funeral Directors,
148 Beech Avenue, Northampton.
NN3 2JN Tel (01604) 79 22 22 www.hollowells.co.uk/
funeral-donations
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Feb. 21, 2019
