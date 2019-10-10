|
|
|
BRADSHAW Caterina Maria Sadly passed away
peacefully, surrounded
by her loving family on
27th September 2019.
Beloved Wife to Brian, wonderful Mum to Claire and Carla, devoted Nonna to all of her Grandchildren and much loved Daughter, Sister and Auntie.
Caterina will be greatly missed by all who knew her for her kind heart, generosity and beautiful smile.
The funeral service will be held at the Cathedral of Our Lady Immaculate
and St.Thomas of Canterbury,
Barrack Road on Tuesday
15th October at 1.30pm.
Floral tributes or donations for Talbot Butler Ward may be sent to the funeral
home of Richard Finch and Sons
77, Military Road, Northampton.
NN1 3ET 01604 639444
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Oct. 10, 2019