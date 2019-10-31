Home

Kevin Matthews Funeral Service Ltd (Northampton)
1 - 5 Balmoral Road
Northampton, Northamptonshire NN2 6LA
01604 792284
Service
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
17:30
Cathedral of Our Lady & St Thomas
Requiem Mass
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
09:30
Cathedral of Our Lady & St Thomas
Interment
Following Services
Kingsthorpe Cemetery
Bridget McHugh Notice
McHugh
Bridget Bridie's Mortal Remains will be received into the Cathedral of
Our Lady & St Thomas on
Tuesday 5th November at 5.30pm.
The Funeral Service and Requiem Mass will be held on Wednesday 6th
November at 9.30am followed by interment in Kingsthorpe
Cemetery. Flowers or donations if desired, cheques made payable
please to Rathgar Care Home may be sent to The Funeral Home of
Kevin Matthews, 1-5 Balmoral Road, Kingsthorpe, Northampton
NN2 6LA Tel: 01604 792284. www.kmfunerals.co.uk
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Oct. 31, 2019
