WRIGHT Brian Sadly passed away in hospital on Monday 14th October, aged 79. Adored husband of Valerie, beloved Father and Grandfather. Funeral service will be held at the Counties Crematorium, Milton Malser, Northampton on Monday 28th October at 1.15pm.
Family flowers only please but donations, if desired, to the Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal.
Any enquiries to the funeral director Abington Funeral Services,
Abington House,
170 Wellingborough Road, Northampton NN1 4DU. 01604 259922.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Oct. 24, 2019
