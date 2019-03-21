|
Poynter Brian Sydney Brian sadly passed away on Tuesday 5th March 2019
aged 88 years.
Devoted Husband to the late Marlene. Cherished Dad to Diane and James .
He will be sadly missed by all
who knew and loved him.
The Funeral service will take place on Thursday 28th March 2019
at The Counties Crematorium,
Milton Malsor at 11.45am.
Family flowers only. Donations if desired for ' Bloodwise' may be sent to Ann Bonham & Son Funeral Directors , 71 St Giles Street Northampton NN1 1JF 01604 634368
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Mar. 21, 2019
