MITCHELL Brian Sadly Brian passed away at Northampton General Hospital on
6th October, aged 79.
Beloved husband of Sally,
adored father of Jonathan,
Stephen, Jane and Samuel.
The funeral service will be held
on Wednesday 23rd October at 1:15pm, at The Counties Crematorium.
No dress code. Donations can be made in Brian's memory on the day
to Pancreatic Cancer UK.
Any enquiries to
Co-operative Funeralcare,
Williams Way, Grange Park, Northampton, NN4 5DY.
Telephone 01604 760577.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Oct. 17, 2019