LOKER Brian Edward Died suddenly on
17th May 2019,
aged 81.
Beloved husband of Ginge,
Devoted Dad to Sarah,
Brother in law of Fred,
Uncle of Trevor Loker,
Trevor Bettles, Michelle and Jay.
Will be sadly missed by
all his family and friends.
The funeral service will be held at
The Counties Crematorium, Milton
on Monday 3rd June 1-15pm,
Family flowers only
but donations, if desired, for
The Blue Cross or Cats Protection
may be sent to the funeral home of Richard Finch and Sons
77, Military Road, Northampton.
NN1 3ET 01604 639444
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on May 30, 2019
