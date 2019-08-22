|
LAING Brian Bertram (Pop) Sadly passed away on
4th August 2019 aged 87 at the Angela Grace Care Home.
Dearly loved brother to June,
Brian and their family.
Softly in the early morning
God gave you a gentle call.
With goodbyes left unspoken
you quietly left us all.
Goodnight, God Bless,
We'll miss you.
The funeral service will be held
on Friday 30th August at The
Counties Crematorium at 3:30pm.
No flowers by request.
Donations if desired for Angela Grace Care Home, for their dedicated care for Brian, may be sent to
Hollowells Funeral Directors,
148-150 Beech Avenue, Northampton, NN3 2JN Tel (01604) 79 22 22 www.hollowells.co.uk/funeral-donations
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Aug. 22, 2019