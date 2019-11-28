|
|
|
HOARE Brian Colin Died peacefully on
November 19th
aged 75 years.
Beloved Husband of Janette and a much loved Father & Grandfather.
The funeral service will be held at 2.00pm on Monday 9th December at The Counties Crematorium, Milton. Family flowers only.
Donations if desired for Talbot Butler Ward at NGH may be sent to Hollowells Funeral Directors, 148-150 Beech Avenue, Northampton, NN3 2JN
Tel (01604) 79 22 22 www.hollowells.co.uk/
funeral-donations
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Nov. 28, 2019