Home

POWERED BY

Services
B Hollowell & Son (Abington, Northampton)
Beechwood, 148 Beech Avenue
Northampton, Northamptonshire NN3 2JN
01604 792222
Resources
More Obituaries for Brian Hoare
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brian Hoare

Notice Condolences

Brian Hoare Notice
HOARE Brian Colin Died peacefully on
November 19th
aged 75 years.
Beloved Husband of Janette and a much loved Father & Grandfather.
The funeral service will be held at 2.00pm on Monday 9th December at The Counties Crematorium, Milton. Family flowers only.
Donations if desired for Talbot Butler Ward at NGH may be sent to Hollowells Funeral Directors, 148-150 Beech Avenue, Northampton, NN3 2JN
Tel (01604) 79 22 22 www.hollowells.co.uk/
funeral-donations
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Nov. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -