ELIOT Brian Passed away peacefully in his sleep at Richmond Care Home on 14 June 2019,
aged 86 years.
A loving Partner, Father and Grandfather who will be sadly missed. He served the community well as a surgeon at Northampton General Hospital, from 1976-1992.
The Funeral Service will be held on Thursday 27th June 2019, 11.45am at The Chapel of The Counties Crematorium, Milton Malsor.
Family flowers only, donations if desired for a Local Homeless Charity may be sent to Hollowells Funeral Directors, 148 Beech Avenue, Northampton.
NN3 2JN Tel (01604) 79 22 22 www.hollowells.co.uk/
funeral-donations
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on June 20, 2019
