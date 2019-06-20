Home

POWERED BY

Services
B Hollowell & Son (Abington, Northampton)
Beechwood, 148 Beech Avenue
Northampton, Northamptonshire NN3 2JN
01604 792222
Resources
More Obituaries for Brian Eliot
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brian Eliot

Notice Condolences

Brian Eliot Notice
ELIOT Brian Passed away peacefully in his sleep at Richmond Care Home on 14 June 2019,
aged 86 years.
A loving Partner, Father and Grandfather who will be sadly missed. He served the community well as a surgeon at Northampton General Hospital, from 1976-1992.
The Funeral Service will be held on Thursday 27th June 2019, 11.45am at The Chapel of The Counties Crematorium, Milton Malsor.
Family flowers only, donations if desired for a Local Homeless Charity may be sent to Hollowells Funeral Directors, 148 Beech Avenue, Northampton.
NN3 2JN Tel (01604) 79 22 22 www.hollowells.co.uk/
funeral-donations
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on June 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.