B Hollowell & Son (Abington, Northampton)
Beechwood, 148 Beech Avenue
Northampton, Northamptonshire NN3 2JN
01604 792222
Brian Dee Notice
Dee Brian Laurence Passed away on
14th August 2019.
He will be forever missed by his loving daughters Sharon and Caroline, his grandsons, son-in-law,
his sisters and all his
extended family and friends.
The Funeral Service will be held on Monday 2nd September, 1.15pm at
The Counties Crematorium, Milton Malsor. Immediate family flowers only. Donations, if desired, for the NSPCC, may be sent to Hollowells Funeral Directors, 148-150 Beech Avenue, Northampton, NN3 2JN,
Tel (01604) 79 22 22 www.hollowells.co.uk/funeral-donations
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Aug. 22, 2019
