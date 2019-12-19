|
CARVELL Brian Passed away peacefully December 10th.
Beloved Husband of Jean and devoted Father to Philip,
Sue and Amanda, loved Father in Law to Cathy, Terry and Mark.
Devoted Grandad to his Grandchildren. I can't put into words how much you will be missed my darling;
you'll always be with me, Jean.
The funeral service will be held at 12.30pm on Tuesday 7th January 2020 at The Counties Crematorium.
Flowers may be sent to
Hollowells Funeral Directors,
148-150 Beech Avenue, Northampton, NN3 2JN Tel (01604) 79 22 22
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Dec. 19, 2019