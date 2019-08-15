Home

CHAPMAN Bill The family of the late
Bill Chapman would like
to express their sincere gratitude to all relations, friends and ex-colleagues for their kind messages of sympathy by card and letter and their donations received in his memory.
Their grateful thanks too, to all who attended the funeral service.
Special thanks to the staff of
Merrifield House Care Home in Wootton and to Dr Penfold,
who all so wonderfully cared
for Bill during the last year.
Also many thanks to Amy Gooding and the staff at Hollowells Funeral Services. Finally grateful thanks to the
Reverend Malcolm Deacon whose service was so appreciated.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Aug. 15, 2019
